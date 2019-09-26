Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 219,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,182. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

