Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,495 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.7% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272,685 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $117.64. 288,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,200,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $380.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.