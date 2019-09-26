PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Short Interest Update

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PBBI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. PB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 1,457.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 260,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

