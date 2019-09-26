Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Paychex were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after acquiring an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,196 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $272,650.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.26. 1,359,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,001. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.