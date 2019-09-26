Park Lawn Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $767.10 million and a PE ratio of 62.51. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.94.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
In other Park Lawn news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total value of C$653,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,610 shares in the company, valued at C$6,023,533.20.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.
Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.