Park Lawn Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $767.10 million and a PE ratio of 62.51. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.94.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

PLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.29.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total value of C$653,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,610 shares in the company, valued at C$6,023,533.20.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

