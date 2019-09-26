Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.84

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $7.06. Parity Group shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 million and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

