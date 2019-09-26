Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Trading Up 10.3%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares were up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.91, approximately 959,319 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 347,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The company has a market cap of $152.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 459.96% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.