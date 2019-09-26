Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 81.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $378,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of PKG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,888. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

