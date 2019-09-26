Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

