OZ Management LP Trims Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

OZ Management LP lessened its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109,324 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels accounts for 1.4% of OZ Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OZ Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $264,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 21.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $25,262,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 85.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.98. 240,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

