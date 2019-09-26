OZ Management LP Sells 1,464,226 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OZ Management LP reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,464,226 shares during the period. OZ Management LP owned 0.09% of T-Mobile Us worth $55,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,535 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $79.32. 42,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

