OZ Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Pinduoduo by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 75,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $6,026,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $1,285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 584,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 112,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,341. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.44. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.90 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.32.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

