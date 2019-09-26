OZ Management LP Buys 953,765 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,176,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,765 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 0.8% of OZ Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. OZ Management LP owned 1.56% of VICI Properties worth $158,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 47.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708,664 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,036,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,272,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,668 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. R. Payne purchased 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 87,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,609. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 0.28750 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

