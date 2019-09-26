Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Set at $48.00 by DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) received a $48.00 price objective from equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 283.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 2,440,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,335. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $394.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,728.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,564,813 shares of company stock valued at $50,184,884. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 78.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.