Osisko gold royalties Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE:OR traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.98. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.47.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko gold royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.41, for a total transaction of C$897,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444,469 shares in the company, valued at C$7,293,736.29. Also, Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.82, for a total value of C$1,093,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,848.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,213 shares of company stock worth $4,903,920.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.14.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

