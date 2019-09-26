Osisko gold royalties Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of TSE:OR traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.98. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.47.
Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.14.
About Osisko gold royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
