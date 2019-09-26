ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ORIX an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ORIX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of IX stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. 30,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. ORIX has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 52.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 121.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.