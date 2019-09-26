ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.24 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $3.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year sales of $11.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $15.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

