OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Stake Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,766 shares during the period. OneMain makes up about 2.9% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $1,739,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $27,473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $3,604,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $7,437,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

