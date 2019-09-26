Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) received a $70.00 price target from Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. 1,082,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

