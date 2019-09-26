Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) received a $70.00 price target from Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.
Shares of OLLI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. 1,082,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $103.03.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
