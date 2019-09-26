OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest electric utility in Oklahoma, OGE Energy's well-positioned regulated utility and unregulated midstream gas businesses continue to offset the prevailing tailwinds. The company is pursuing an aggressive investment strategy to upgrade its infrastructure and provide seamless services to its customers. A stable economy helps drive demand for electricity and in turn boost business growth for electricity providers like OGE Energy. Its shares outperformed the industry in last twelve months. However, OGE Energy faces challenges in the form of severe weather conditions like hurricanes and snowstorms, which result in the breakdown and damage of transmission and distribution lines. Also, environmental regulation tends to increase the cost of planning, design and operation of OG&E facilities.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 558,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 487,047 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 888,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 341,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 242,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

