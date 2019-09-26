OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

OGE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 1,393,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

