OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $5.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms have commented on OCANF. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

OCANF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

