Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Shares Up 5.6%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.58, 295,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 103,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Nusz acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

