Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.76, approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 66,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9,525.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5,563.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

