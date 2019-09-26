Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.76, approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 66,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRS)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.