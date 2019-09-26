Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, approximately 1,503 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 33,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 516,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 188,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 5,515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

