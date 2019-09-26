Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 374800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR)

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing, public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

