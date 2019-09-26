Numeraire Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $51,783.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00059431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.01009086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00020276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00087967 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

