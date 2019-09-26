NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NuCana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NuCana by 134,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NuCana by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 117,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

NuCana stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. NuCana has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $238.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.18.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

