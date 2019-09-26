Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novocure were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Novocure by 13.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Novocure by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 230,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,592. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 2.41. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $1,973,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,288.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $11,653,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,811 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,153.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,141 shares of company stock worth $48,101,652 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

