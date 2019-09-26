Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.95, approximately 504,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 850,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $59,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $31,906.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,841 shares of company stock valued at $117,114. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Novavax by 7,685.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Novavax by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

