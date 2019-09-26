Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 652151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,075.00, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Matthew B. Lofgran acquired 550,000 shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

