Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.90. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.91 and a 52 week high of C$26.32.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$343.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$348.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$30.50 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.19.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.