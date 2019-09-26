Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $235.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03), with a volume of 51590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.98).

A number of research firms have commented on NXR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48. The company has a market cap of $186.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall purchased 4,418 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £9,233.62 ($12,065.36).

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

