NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits Market Cap of $374,230.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $374,230.00 and $4,239.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 604,991,405 coins and its circulating supply is 419,991,405 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

