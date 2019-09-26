Noku (NOKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Noku has a market cap of $1.70 million and $686.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noku has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00191794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.01015902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00087299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

