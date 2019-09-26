Noble (NYSE:NE) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a $3.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. SEB Equities cut Noble from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.97.

NYSE:NE opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Noble has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Noble will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firefly Value Partners LP increased its holdings in Noble by 17.7% in the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 20,141,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after buying an additional 3,026,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Noble by 51.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,688,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,586,351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Noble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noble by 14.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 342,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Noble by 100.6% in the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,114,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

