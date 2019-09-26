Noble Financial Analysts Give Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) a $8.50 Price Target

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) has been given a $8.50 price objective by Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s current price.
SALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.
Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. 230,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a PE ratio of -205.67 and a beta of 2.28. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 474,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.
