Noble Financial Analysts Give Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) a $8.50 Price Target

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) has been given a $8.50 price objective by Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s current price.

SALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. 230,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a PE ratio of -205.67 and a beta of 2.28. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 474,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

