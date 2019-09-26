Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Reaches $0.0285

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $584.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.01031420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00087217 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.