Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $87.00 by Robert W. Baird

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $87.00 target price by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.52.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.17. 10,284,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,388. Nike has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

