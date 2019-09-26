Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.57. 5,787,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. Nike has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nike by 1.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 33.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

