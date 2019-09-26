Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. 258,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nike by 1.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Nike by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Nike by 33.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

