New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on New Relic from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on New Relic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.81.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.39. 868,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,768. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $1,404,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 17,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,531,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock worth $7,711,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 58.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 255.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

