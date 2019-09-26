Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

AUTL opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

