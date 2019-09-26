nDEX (NDX) Market Cap Hits $15,139.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, nDEX has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. nDEX has a market cap of $15,139.00 and $6.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00190627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.01032527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

