Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 68,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,539. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.40.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.58). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $54.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.96%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -15.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

