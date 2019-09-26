National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,714,000 after acquiring an additional 213,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,215,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.