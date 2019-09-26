National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 170.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 13,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.13. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

