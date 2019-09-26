National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,008 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 5.7% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,365. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $675.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $848,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on National CineMedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

