Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Shares Up 32%

Shares of Natcore Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) rose 32% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 27,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 18,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Natcore Technology Inc, a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Natcore Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natcore Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.