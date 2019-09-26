Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Hold Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on MYGN. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.37.
Shares of MYGN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 1,477,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $48.77.
In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
