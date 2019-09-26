Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Hold Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MYGN. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.37.

Shares of MYGN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 1,477,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $48.77.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

